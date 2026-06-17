CM Revanth Reddy to inaugurate unique state-run Telangana Public School on Jun 17

Hyderabad: As part of the educational reforms initiated by the Congress government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate a state-run 'Telangana Public School' (TPS), equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, at Arutla in Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday.

Boasting facilities that would rival corporate educational institutions, the TPS is the chief minister's "dream project".

The CM would inaugurate the school at Arutla on Wednesday morning and later visit the digital classrooms, library, science labs, dining hall, and sports grounds, an official release said.