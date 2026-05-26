Delhi government to install recycling boxes for old garments at select Metro stations

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Delhi government, under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is set to launch an initiative to promote environmental conservation and sustainable development through the installation of old clothes collection boxes at 10 major Delhi Metro stations, according to a press release.

Under the initiative, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will install special collection boxes where people can deposit garments they no longer use. The collected clothes will be recycled and converted into useful products.

According to the press release by Delhi CMO, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government is continuously working towards building a clean, green and environmentally responsible capital.

"Textile waste is among the rapidly growing environmental challenges, and this initiative will ensure the scientific recycling of old clothes. This effort will not only reduce waste but also strengthen sustainable development," the release quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

As per the Chief Minister, the 10 Metro stations identified for the initiative are Shahdara (Red Line), Mohan Estate (Violet Line), Rohini West (Red Line), Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines), Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line), Mayur Vihar Phase-I (Blue and Pink Lines), Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines), Punjabi Bagh West (Pink and Green Lines), Dwarka (Blue Line) and Shalimar Bagh (Pink Line). These stations have been selected by the Operations Department, and the locations have also been reviewed by the security team.

The Chief Minister said the objective of the initiative is to connect people with the recycling campaign and create awareness about the reuse of clothing. The Delhi government, she said, is committed to promoting environmental campaigns based on public participation. The Chief Minister further said that the Delhi government will ensure that the collected clothes are utilised in an environmentally friendly manner and that transparency and efficiency are maintained throughout the process.

"Under the initiative, the garments will be segregated into different categories and made available to reputed non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and self-help groups (SHGs) for reuse and upcycling into useful products. Various items, including bags and rugs, will be made from these clothes," the release added.

The release further stated that the DMRC will also provide dedicated spaces at selected Metro stations for the display and sale of these upcycled products. The remaining garments will be sent to recycling units, where they will be converted into products such as yarn, fibre and non-woven felt, ensuring minimal waste.

In connection with the project, DMRC's Civil (O&M) Department has approached various agencies. One company has expressed its willingness to install collection boxes at the identified stations, and site inspections have already been carried out by its representatives. The company is engaged in the production of recycled yarn, recycled fibre and recycled non-woven products, it said.

According to DMRC, the collection areas at the selected stations will be branded under the name of the Delhi Metro Ladies Welfare Organisation (DMLWO). Formalities related to the installation of collection boxes, branding and the signing of an MoU are currently being completed.

The Chief Minister said the project will be formally launched once the process is completed, the release added.