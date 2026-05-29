CM Rekha Gupta promises sanitary napkin refills in schools

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday interacted directly with principals of government schools across the city and officials of the education department through a video conference on the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister held detailed discussions on the health, hygiene, mental empowerment and overall well-being of girl students while assigning several key responsibilities to school principals. CM Gupta said,

“When daughters attend school and go through a natural biological process, the role of teachers and principals extends beyond administration and becomes that of guardians as well.”

The CM announced major policy decisions under the ‘Menstrual Health Matters’ campaign. As part of the initiative, a special advisory will be issued to ensure regular maintenance and timely refilling of sanitary pad vending machines installed in government schools, government offices, public toilets and Arogya Mandirs. The system is now being centralised to ensure access to high-quality biodegradable sanitary pads.