CM pays tribute to Baji Rout, announces to launch welfare schemes in martyr’s name

BHUBANESWAR/ DHENKANAL: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday paid tributes to Shaheed Baji Rout, India’s youngest martyr, on his birth centenary at Nilakanthapur in Dhenkanal district.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, “At just 12, Baji Rout faced British bullets head-on, inspiring youths with his heroism. He is not just Odisha’s pride but the pride of the entire nation. We should always draw inspiration from his sacrifice and dedication.”

He garlanded the martyr’s memorial and inaugurated a photo and sand art exhibition dedicated to him.