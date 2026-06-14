Kerala CM, Opposition slam Vice Chancellors for attending RSS event

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 14 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Sunday criticised the participation of three Vice Chancellors in a function addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as part of the organisation's centenary celebrations and demanded an apology from them.
In a Facebook post, the chief minister said the participation of the Vice Chancellors in the event was unbecoming of their office and inconsistent with Kerala's educational traditions.
Vice Chancellors of Kerala, MG and Malayalam Universities attended the RSS centenary celebrations held in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.
"The participation of three Vice Chancellors in the meeting addressed by RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat as part of the RSS centenary celebrations is being viewed with utmost seriousness. The Vice Chancellors have committed a grave lapse," he said.
Satheesan said Kerala society held the office of Vice Chancellor in high esteem and alleged that their participation in a programme of an RSS leader who propagated extreme communal views had diminished the dignity associated with the post.
"Kerala society has great respect for the office of Vice Chancellor. Their participation in the programme of an RSS leader who espouses extreme communalism is not in keeping with the dignity of that office," he said.
The chief minister said actions that promote communalism would not be accepted regardless of who was responsible.
"Any action that encourages communalism will not be accepted. It will not be tolerated," he said.
He demanded that the three Vice Chancellors who attended the RSS programme apologise to the people of Kerala.
Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed concern over the Vice Chancellors' participation in the RSS event and alleged that it reflected attempts to expand the Sangh Parivar's influence in the higher education sector.
Addressing a press conference, the former chief minister said the participation of three Vice Chancellors in the programme attended by Bhagwat was a matter of grave concern.
"Three Vice Chancellors from Kerala universities participated in that event. This is a matter that secular Kerala views with utmost seriousness," he said.
Vijayan said concerns were already being raised about attempts to impose Sangh Parivar agendas in universities and alleged that the participation of Vice Chancellors in the RSS programme had heightened those concerns.
"This is a clear example of how the RSS is trying to tighten its grip over the higher education sector," he alleged.
He slammed the chief minister, the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League over the issue.
"The UDF leadership and the state government must explain why they are hesitant to oppose the BJP and the Sangh Parivar," he said.
Vijayan questioned whether the government's approach, within a month of assuming office, amounted to a surrender before the Sangh Parivar.
"These developments are creating serious concerns among secular-minded people in Kerala," he said.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.