CM Naidu urges shift to clean fuel to cut costs

VIJAYAWADA: Directing the officials to make public transport affordable and to make efficient use of electric buses is a key factor to achieve this goal, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu observed that clean fuel usage reduces operational costs and benefits the public.

Chairing a review meeting on Roads and highways at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said through efficient solar power management, the state has already reduced electricity procurement costs by approximately Rs 1 per unit.

He called for further focus on fuel cost optimisation to deliver better services at lower costs.

Currently, the operational cost of EV buses is about Rs 72 per km. He directed officials to study various models to reduce costs further. Key areas of focus include expanding charging infrastructure and standardising battery systems. He also suggested that all categories of buses should gradually switch over to AC electric buses.

In addition e-cycles should be promoted as a mass transport option by creating greater public awareness.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the construction of national and state highways to boost economic activity across the state.

He emphasised that highways should be developed to effectively connect ports within the state as well as link Andhra Pradesh with other parts of the country.

CM stated that road maintenance must be robust and continuous. Out of the total 45,433 km of roads in the state, around 10,238 km require annual maintenance.

He stressed that potholes should be repaired immediately to avoid inconvenience to the public. Officials were instructed to study national and international best practices in road maintenance and ensure adequate funding for Roads & Buildings (R&B) works.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of considering geographical and climatic conditions in road construction and maintenance. In regions with black cotton soil, particularly in the Godavari districts, he suggested adopting hybrid models such as BT or white-topping roads.

For the 570 km of canal-side roads that are frequently damaged, innovative construction materials should be explored in collaboration with universities.

Keeping in view the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams, the Chief Minister directed that road repairs be undertaken in Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts.

In Godavari region alone, 531 km of roads will be developed with Rs 400 crore using SASCI funds.