CM Naidu kicks off India’s first quantum test beds programme

VIJAYAWADA: Marking World Quantum Day, Andhra Pradesh has ushered in a new chapter in quantum technology with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurating India’s first Quantum Reference Facility (QRF) at SRM University in Amaravati and virtually launching Amaravati Quantum Reference Facility-2 at Medha Towers in Gannavaram.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the State government is committed to producing indigenous quantum computer from Amaravati soon and appealed to those who extended cooperation for the project to make it a reality stating that there is no dearth of funds for innovation.

Naidu said with the launching of two quantum facility centres on the occasion of World Quantum Day and BR Ambedkar birth anniversary, it has been proved that India is capable of producing quantum computers.

“Quantum gives India a once in a generation opportunity to develop hardware. Andhra Pradesh is proud to contribute to the National Quantum Mission. It is clear that we are capable of developing institutions, infrastructure and talent, besides ensuring the bright future of young generations,” he said.

Amaravati Quantum 1S and 1Q are not merely computers. They are fully instrumental hardware test beds, which will enable validation, benchmarking and certification under real operating conditions.

Quantum facilities dedicated to nation

They will give India a platform not only to study quantum technology but to build, test, refine and trust it. With this Andhra Pradesh has become the first Indian State to commission quantum systems, he said.

With the establishment of Amaravati 1S at SRM University and Amaravati 1Q in Medha Towers, one strengthens academic and research access and the other enables industry-facing testing and deployment, he said.

The Chief Minister said his vision on quantum computing became a reality in eight months with the cooperation of quantum scientists and hardware experts. TIFR Mumbai contributed superconducting qubit processors and Josephson parametric amplifiers, IISc Bangalore device design and characterisation, DRDO DYSL Pune quantum control electronics, Qute Electronics precision current and voltage sources, Dimira cryogenic wiring and interconnects, and Amber Enterprises and Qbit Force worked on dilution refrigerator systems, he explained.

Several institutions participated and different capabilities worked under one national mission. To top it all for the first time, a quantum system has been assembled in India with a predominantly domestic supply chain marking a milestone in national scientific capability, he highlighted.

Dedicating Amaravati Quantum Reference Facility -1 and 2 to the nation, the Chief Minister opined that technology should empower every citizen. At the same time, through ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’, he said entrepreneurship should become a mass movement. At the same time, he said innovation must spread across the society.

This story has been written by S Viswanath.