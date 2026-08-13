CM Mohan Yadav urges young people to choose politics over routine professions

Bhopal, Aug 13 (IANS): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday used a Youth Parliament platform to pitch the principle of "equal law for all citizens" and urged young people to enter politics to strengthen democracy.
Addressing the 'Sansad Youth Parliament 2026' at the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Yadav said India's young population had a key role in shaping the country's future and called upon youths to move beyond conventional career choices and participate in public life.
"Young people should come into politics and play an active role in strengthening democracy. They can become doctors and engineers, but they should also come forward in politics and contribute to nation-building," he added.
The programme brought together more than 52 young participants from 12 states.
Chief Minister Yadav said their presence at the state Assembly, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day, reflected India's diversity and described the premises as a "mini India".
A major part of his address focused on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
Chief Minister Yadav said the Madhya Pradesh government had sought suggestions from people across districts and communities before moving towards implementation of the legislation.
He claimed that 76 per cent of Muslim women surveyed had supported the UCC, and said the principle behind it was that the law should not discriminate on the basis of religion.
"For us, the law should be equal for Ram and Rahim. No community, including Muslim women, should be deprived of their rights for the sake of vote-bank politics," he said.
The Chief Minister also asserted that Madhya Pradesh was among the major states to have passed a Bill for implementing the UCC, describing it as a step towards the principle of "one country, one law".
He also highlighted India's cultural traditions, including "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (The World is One Family), and said the country's progress should be based on unity, collective development and mutual respect.
Referring to the Ayodhya Ram temple, Chief Minister Yadav said citizens in India respected decisions of the Judiciary and cited the Supreme Court judgment that paved the way for construction of the temple.
On this occasion, the Chief Minister also recalled the contribution of freedom fighters, including Subhas Chandra Bose, and said the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle imposed a responsibility on the younger generation to contribute to the country's development.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.