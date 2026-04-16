CM Mohan Yadav ties women’s reservation to MP’s growth push

Bhopal, April 16 (IANS): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ will mark a transformative step towards empowering women in governance.
“Today is an important day in the history of India’s democracy. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussions have begun on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. This will open new doors of leadership for women in democratic institutions,” CM Yadav said while addressing a public gathering in Seoni district on Thursday.
Describing women as the backbone of nation-building, he added: “Women are not only creators of life but also the real architects of the nation’s progress. A developed India cannot be imagined without their strength, struggle and success.”
He underlined that political empowerment must go hand in hand with economic and infrastructure development.
On the occasion, Yadav noted that Madhya Pradesh already provides 50 per cent reservation for women in local and urban bodies. He also pointed out several beneficiary schemes aimed at empowering women, including the Ladli Behna Yojana, under which more than Rs 55,000 crore has been transferred so far to over 1.25 crore women beneficiaries.
The Chief Minister was addressing a ceremonial event during which he laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Narmadapuram–Timarni State Highway-67, a 72-km-long road project worth Rs 972 crore.
On the development front, Yadav termed the Narmadapuram–Timarni highway project a “game changer”, saying it would strengthen connectivity to Indore and Ujjain and accelerate regional growth.
He also announced an irrigation project at Hathnapur village on the Narmada river, expected to benefit over 10,000 farmers across 40 villages.
Other key announcements included road and bridge projects, school infrastructure expansion, and civic upgrades in Seoni-Malwa.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the five-day ‘Ekatma Parv’ (Festival of Unity) on Friday at Omkareshwar in Khandwa district, bringing together saints, scholars, and artists from across India and abroad.
According to an official statement, the festival is being organised at Ekatma Dham on Mandhata Hill, associated with Adi Shankaracharya, the proponent of Advaita Vedanta. Scheduled for Vaishakh Shukla Panchami, the event aims to spread the message of unity through a blend of spiritual, intellectual, and cultural activities.
During the inaugural programme, the Chief Minister will open the ‘Advaita Lok’ and ‘Akshar Brahma’ exhibitions and participate in Vedic rituals. Prominent spiritual leaders, including Swami Sadanand Saraswati, will be present on the occasion. Nivedita Bhide and Swami Shardanand Saraswati are also expected to attend.
--IANS
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