CM Mohan Yadav pledges welfare reforms for Madhya Pradesh guest faculty members

Bhopal, July 10 (IANS): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday assured guest faculty members that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government would do everything possible for their welfare and asked them to submit suggestions for improving their service conditions.
Addressing a state-level Guest Faculty Convention in Bhopal, Chief Minister Yadav said the state government had formed a committee under the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) to examine the issues of guest faculty members.
"The time for delaying issues is over. Prepare a proposal based on the model of any state that you want implemented. The government will stand with you and do whatever is possible for the welfare of guest faculty," he added.
The Chief Minister described guest faculty members as an important part of the education system and said they were helping shape the future of the country.
"Guest faculty are like priests in a temple. They are not just filling vacant posts. They are preparing the country's future through education," Chief Minister Yadav said.
He added that the state government was giving priority to higher and technical education and had opened PM Excellence Colleges, besides deciding to establish new universities.
Listing the steps taken for guest faculty members, Chief Minister Yadav said the state government had provided 13 days of casual leave, three optional holidays, maternity leave for women, the facility to seek transfer to a nearby institution once a year and 25 per cent reservation in Assistant Professor recruitment through the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission with a 10-year age relaxation.
He added that 117 guest faculty members were appointed in 2022 and another 48 in 2024.
"Our state government is committed to the welfare of farmers, youth, women and the poor. Along with infrastructure development, we are improving public services. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will continue to move forward," the Chief Minister said.
Chief Minister Yadav also added that the state would work towards the national goal of making India drug-free by 2029 under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
State Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said the state government had taken several welfare measures for guest faculty members, including leave benefits, maternity leave, reservation in recruitment and transfer facilities.
He added that a high-level committee had also been formed to study issues related to guest faculty members and submit recommendations to the state government.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.