Punjab Govt Jobs: CM Mann approves recruitment of 450 ASIs

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday approved the direct recruitment of 450 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs).
While chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the Home Department, Mann said the recruitment will provide educated youth an opportunity to join the police department through a transparent and merit-based selection process, besides augmenting manpower for more effective policing and tackling emerging law-and-order challenges across the state.
According to an official statement, Mann stated, "An efficient, responsive and adequately staffed police force is essential for maintaining law and order, combating crime and ensuring the safety and security of the people."
The chief minister emphasised that the recruitment of 450 ASIs will help ensure adequate manpower for effective policing across the state, adding that strengthening the police force is an important priority for the state government.
Punjab Police has a sanctioned strength of 6,810 ASI posts across its five cadres, including district police, armed police, bureau of investigation, intelligence and technical support service, Mann said.
He stated that the government has undertaken a detailed assessment of existing and likely vacancies so that recruitment and promotions can be planned in a systematic manner, Mann said.
"Approximately 70 per cent of vacancies in four cadres are likely to be filled through promotion, while the corresponding proportion in the Armed Cadre is around 90 per cent. After taking these requirements into account, the government has approved the process for direct recruitment of 450 ASIs," he said.
Mann asserted that a stronger police force will help improve policing at the grassroots level and enable the department to respond more effectively to emerging law-and-order and security challenges.
He called on senior officers to maintain close coordination and ensure that the recruitment process moves forward without unnecessary delay," he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.