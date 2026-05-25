CM inspects Manipur Technical University's extension campus in Thoubal district

Imphal: Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday inspected the progress of the construction works at the proposed extension campus of Manipur Technical University in Thoubal district and promised the local administration all possible help to expedite the project.
During the inspection, he instructed the chief engineer of the Public Works Department to pave the 6-km road connecting the campus with the National Highway 102.
The vice chancellor of Manipur Technical University told the chief minister that they want to start some classes in the extension campus from this academic session, starting from July-August.
Singh visited the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of Thoubal district and interacted with the teachers and students. He then visited the community health centre at Heirok and reviewed the facilities there.
Later, he inspected the women's market at Heirok.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.