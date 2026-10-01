Delhi CM launches 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign at Delhi University

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign at Delhi University, with teachers, students, officials and volunteers participating in a cleanliness drive on the campus and adjoining Kamala Nehru Ridge.
The campaign began at 7.30 am with participants, including the chief minister, taking a cleanliness pledge at the roundabout near Gwyer Hall Hostel before proceeding towards Kamala Nehru Ridge via the PG Men's Hostel and University Guest House, officials said.
Gupta participated in the cleanliness drive along with members of her team as participants collected waste along the route.
The theme of this year's campaign is "Participation in Cleanliness: Clean India, Developed India", while its slogan is "One Day, One Hour, Together"
The campaign also covered the Kamala Nehru Ridge area opposite Gate No. 1 of the university.
A large number of DU teachers, officials, staff, students, DUSU office-bearers, MCD officials, staff, and NSS volunteers participated in the drive.
Among those who attended were DU South Campus Director Rajni Abbi, Director of the School of Open Learning Payal Mago, MCD North Zone Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti, MLA Surya Prakash Khatri, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and Gandhi Bhawan Director K P Singh.
K P Singh, the university's nodal officer for the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign, said DU is observing the campaign from September 17 to October 17.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.