Chhattisgarh CM felicitates 22 children of construction workers for excelling in board exams

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday said children of labourers should not remain confined to the occupation of their parents and must aspire to become doctors, engineers, administrators, scientists and professionals in different fields.
He felicitated 22 meritorious students from families of registered construction workers who secured positions in the top 10 merit list of the state board Class 10 and 12 examinations this year at a function here, officials said.
Speaking at the function held at the New Circuit House, Sai said his government's vision is that children of labourers should not remain confined to the same occupation but should aspire to become doctors, engineers, administrators, scientists and professionals serving Chhattisgarh and the country.
Sai presented Rs 2 lakh each to the meritorious students under the Chief Minister Noni-Babu Medhavi Shiksha Sahayata Yojana, a government scheme for pupils excelling in academics, an official statement.
The beneficiaries included nine students of Class 10 and 13 of Class 12 from various districts, including Raipur, Mahasamund, Durg, Gariaband, Sakti, Balodabazar, Raigarh and Kanker, it said.
Congratulating the students, the chief minister noted their success was not merely a personal achievement, but also a reflection of the struggle, hard work and determination of their families.
"Workers lay the foundation of society and nation-building through their labour, dedication and hard work. They often endure difficult circumstances so that others can enjoy better facilities and comforts. Workers are the true builders of the nation," Sai insisted.
He urged the students to remain committed to education, discipline and their goals in life, and never consider themselves inferior to anyone.
Sai said the state government has been running nearly 70 welfare schemes covering social, economic and educational needs of workers and their families from birth to old age.
He appealed to labourers to avail benefits of these schemes and spread awareness among others who were yet to gain from them.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been highly sensitive to the interests of workers and labourers. Several important initiatives, including measures related to minimum pension and health protection for workers, had been undertaken under the PM's leadership, he added.
During the programme, the CM digitally transferred financial assistance of Rs 7.79 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to 28,754 registered construction workers and their families under various welfare schemes targeted at them.
On the occasion, several students shared their experiences and said they will utilise the incentive amount for higher education and preparation for competitive examinations.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.