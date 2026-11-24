Mumbai: The National Book Trust, India (NBT-India), under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, will organise the Mumbai Book Festival 2026 at the University of Mumbai’s Kalina campus, near Gate No. 2, from November 24 to 29.

The festival is being organised in collaboration with the Maharashtra government, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the University of Mumbai. It aims to celebrate books, knowledge and India’s rich multilingual literary heritage. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the six-day festival on November 24 at 06.00 pm.