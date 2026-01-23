CM Fadnavis engages with global industry leaders at WEF 2026

"We have just identified the location and sketched one of its details, which we can now refer to as the contour. The plan is to take the next six to eight months before we begin," he added.



According to the CM, Tata Sons has committed around USD 10 billion in investment, including infrastructure including a data centre.

"I discussed this idea with the chairman of TATA Sons and sought his support. I am delighted that, nearly a year later, we have officially announced this innovation city in Davos before 400-450 international investors," he said.



Apart from the city, the CM also discussed focusing on energy transition, particularly the International Solar Alliance. Ministers from Zimbabwe and our Union ministers participated in the discussion, engaging in extensive discussions on energy transition.

