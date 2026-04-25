CM Dhami congratulates students as Uttarakhand records 92.10% pass rate in Class 10



The post further stated, "This success is a testament to your consistent hard work, discipline, and unwavering determination. I am confident that with the same dedication and self-confidence, you will realise your dreams and reach new heights in life."

"Those students who could not achieve the expected results this time should not feel discouraged. With patience, positive thinking, and continuous effort, you will certainly attain success," the post added.

In the High School results, Akshat Gopal from Ramnagar, Nainital, emerged as the state topper with an impressive 98.20%.