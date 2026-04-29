Board toppers honoured, new forest plans announced at Uttarakhand corporation’s silver jubilee

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the "Silver Jubilee Celebration" held at the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun to mark the completion of 25 years of the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation.

On this occasion, he announced that a new office of the Corporation will also be opened in the Kumaon division. He further directed officials to bring a proposal to the Cabinet for installing bee boxes in forest areas to promote beekeeping. During the event, the Chief Minister also felicitated children of the Corporation's employees who scored more than 75% in their board examinations, according to a release.

The Chief Minister said that the Forest Development Corporation plays a crucial role not only in the state's economy but also in its ecology. The Corporation is engaged in scientific forest management, sustainable utilisation of forest produce, mining operations in reserved forest areas, and the promotion of eco-tourism. It also ensures the supply of forest products and certified timber. He added that the Corporation is not limited to economic activities but also contributes to developing new forest areas by removing dry, dead, and uprooted trees. Additionally, through eco-tourism initiatives, it is spreading environmental awareness among youth and students.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Dhami launched the "Himkasth" mobile application, stating that it will facilitate the sale of timber from the Corporation and enable online auctions of forest goods. He noted that the Corporation's modern e-auction system and other digital processes have strengthened ease of doing business in this sector, reflecting the commitment of the double-engine government.

He further stated that the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation has achieved several significant milestones over its 25-year journey. Last year, it recorded a net profit of Rs 167 crore, which clearly demonstrates that with the right policies and intent, resources can be effectively utilised to drive development.

The Chief Minister highlighted that dense forests, towering peaks, vast glaciers, sacred rivers, and rich biodiversity are invaluable assets of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Protecting this natural wealth is not only our responsibility but also our duty towards future generations. He emphasised that these natural resources are vital not only for economic development but also form an integral part of the state's cultural heritage and traditions. He added that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is moving forward by maintaining a balance between "Economy, Ecology, and Technology."

He also mentioned that Prime Minister Modi has called for "Lifestyle for Environment" at the global level, which is not just a slogan but a powerful mantra to protect Mother Earth. He appealed to all tourists visiting Uttarakhand to avoid littering during jungle safaris or visits to religious destinations, noting that even small efforts can make a significant contribution to environmental conservation. He said that while material development has transformed lifestyles over the past decades, neglecting nature, environment, and forests would render such development incomplete. Therefore, it is essential to maintain a balance between development and the environment, the release stated.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said that continuous efforts are being made in the state to ensure forest conservation while maintaining a balance between economy and ecology. Several initiatives are being undertaken to link forest resources with people's livelihoods. He added that in the last financial year, the Forest Development Corporation generated a total revenue of Rs 627 crore.