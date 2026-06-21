Yoga Day: Bihar CM Choudhary says yoga to be included in school curriculum

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday said yoga will be included in schools and college curricula in Bihar from next year to promote it among people.
As part of International Day of Yoga, several mass yoga sessions were held across Bihar on Sunday. The chief minister attended a state-level event at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna's Kankarbagh and termed yoga as an invaluable gift to the world.
Several state ministers, including Nishant Kumar, and BJP leaders attended the yoga camp.
Addressing the gathering, Choudhary said, "Physical training is already a part of the educational system in Bihar's schools and colleges.
"To promote yoga in every household, it will be included in the curriculum of schools and colleges across Bihar from next year, enabling people to lead healthier and happier lives. Yoga will pave the way for a healthy and prosperous India."
Yoga is India's ancient and invaluable heritage, forming the basis of a healthy body, a peaceful mind, and a balanced life, he said.
Choudhary noted that Munger is a major centre of yoga where people from around the world come to receive training and help spread the practice globally.
In a social media post, the chief minister said, "Let us resolve to make yoga a commitment for every individual and ensure our participation in building a healthy, prosperous, and developed Bihar."
"Yoga paves the way for the harmony of body, mind, and soul. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga has gained global recognition, and today the entire world is moving towards a healthy and balanced life by embracing this great heritage of Indian culture," he said.
Emphasising that yoga was not merely a form of physical exercise but a comprehensive way of life, Choudhary said that regular practice improves both physical and mental health and enables individuals to live stress-free and energetic lives.
He urged people to make yoga an integral part of their daily routine.
Earlier in the day, Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar said that he has proposed to CM Choudhary to include yoga in the school curriculum.
He elaborated that students would have the option to choose or skip yoga sessions, and there would be no attendance rules for the same.
Addressing a yoga session organised in Patna on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Kumar said, "I have urged Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to implement yoga in the school curriculum on an elective basis."
A yoga session was also organised at the Lok Bhavan, with senior officials participating in the event.
The Lok Bhavan, in a statement, said that Deepak Kumar Singh, the additional chief secretary to the governor, officials and employees of the governor's secretariat practised yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.