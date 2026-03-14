Sanitation Week launched by CM Bhajan Lal Sharma on Rajasthan Day

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday inaugurated a state-level Sanitation Week in Jaipur as part of the Rajasthan Day celebrations.



Rajasthan Day is celebrated every year on March 30 to mark the formation of the state of Rajasthan.



Highlighting an increase in public awareness regarding sanitation, the CM said, "When we speak of cleanliness within our homes and families, one can observe a remarkable increase in public awareness regarding sanitation over the past 8 to 10 years. The scope of this mission is not limited merely to the cleaning of roads and drains; rather, it has also brought about a profound transformation in people's behaviour. The dream of a 'Developed India by 2047' and a 'Developed Rajasthan by 2047' will be realised only when every home, every street, every park, and every monument is clean..."