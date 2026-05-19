CM Adhikari announces Vivekananda Merit Scholarship, signals Bengal’s shift towards NEP

Kolkata (IANS): Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced the launch of the ‘Vivekananda Merit Scholarship’ for meritorious students and said West Bengal’s education system would now function in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP).
Addressing a felicitation ceremony for toppers of the secondary and higher secondary examinations at Dhano Dhanya Auditorium in Kolkata, the Chief Minister outlined his government’s plans for a major overhaul of the state’s education system.
He said the newly formed government had already decided to implement the National Education Policy in the state and asserted that financial constraints would not be allowed to become a barrier to higher education for deserving students.
According to Adhikari, the government has set a target of bringing at least one school in every block under the PM Shri project as part of efforts to modernise the state’s education infrastructure.
He said smart schools, smart classrooms, modern laboratories and upgraded libraries would be developed through the modernisation of government educational institutions.
Expressing concern over the condition of government schools, the Chief Minister said that although nearly 90 per cent of common people in the state depend on the government education system, it was lagging behind private institutions in terms of infrastructure and competitiveness.
He said the present government was therefore placing special emphasis on improving both infrastructure and the quality of education in government-run institutions.
The Chief Minister also issued a message to private educational institutions operating in the state. While stating that the government supported private educational initiatives, he stressed the need for transparency and accountability in their admission and evaluation processes.
“Do not create difficulties for ordinary families while collecting fees. Otherwise, the government will face embarrassment,” Adhikari said, while also urging private institutions to exercise greater caution in the evaluation of students.
Calling for depoliticisation of the education sector, the Chief Minister said his government would prioritise removing political influence from educational institutions and granting greater autonomy to universities.
He also assured that a proper academic environment would be created through adequate participation of teachers in schools and colleges.
Announcing the Vivekananda Merit Scholarship, Adhikari said the scheme had been launched on the ideals of Swami Vivekananda and would be awarded solely on the basis of merit and financial condition, irrespective of religion.
He further said the newly formed state government had already decided in a cabinet meeting to discontinue religious allowances and instead focus on providing scholarships to meritorious students irrespective of caste or religion.
Students seeking benefits under the scheme would have to apply directly through the Education Department, he added.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.