School, college closures in Cuttack extended by three days due to heat

Cuttack: In view of the prevailing heat wave condition, the district administration on Thursday extended the closure of all government, aided and private schools and colleges and Anganwadi centres for three more days i.e. on April 24, 25 and April 27, 2026.

The directive has been officially issued by the District Collector and Magistrate to ensure students' safety amidst rising temperature. As per the order of the collector and district magistrate, teachers will be required to attend schools and conduct online classes to ensure completion of the syllabus.

The anganwadi centres have been instructed to distribute take-home rations instead of cooked meals.The order further stated that enumerators shall continue the census enumeration work by adopting heatwave protocol.

"The order shall remain in force until further instruction and any violation of this order will be viewed seriously and action will be taken as per rules," read the order.