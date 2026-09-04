Closure of 2,426 schools sparks sharp concerns over rural access and commuting hurdles for children

He also questioned the disparity between the state education portal and UDISE+ enrolment figures and sought accountability for any discrepancies. Patwari pointed out that the number of schools in Madhya Pradesh declined from 1,22,120 in 2024-25 to 1,19,694 in 2025-26, while the number of teachers increased from 6,82,492 to 6,92,820. He sought details of where the additional teachers had been deployed despite the reduction in the number of schools.