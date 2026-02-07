Closely engaged with US for electronics, IP: Vaishnaw on India-US joint statement

Bengaluru: The Indian government is closely engaged with the US for electronics and IP-related matters, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday, as the two nations announced that they have finalised a framework for an interim trade agreement.

The US-India joint statement on the interim agreement for trade deal has called for addressing non-tariff barriers that affect bilateral trade.

It specifically mentions barriers related to the trade in US medical devices, US Information and Communication Technology (ICT) goods.