Climate lessons intensify as heat soars

NEW DELHI: As Delhi’s intense summer heat kept children indoors this vacation season, summer camps across Delhi-NCR turned into lively spaces filled with creativity, learning and interaction.

At a dance studio in Vikaspuri, children rehearsed under stage lights, slowly overcoming shyness through theatre games, dance routines and live performances. By the end of the five-week programme at Stage One Studios, many children who initially feared the spotlight were confidently performing before audiences.

Across the city, teenagers at Think Startups’ “Young CEO Programme” explored business ideas, solved real-world problems and prepared startup pitches. Meanwhile, younger children at Rancho Labs at IIT Delhi built model motorcars, experimented with machines and learnt through hands-on activities designed by IIT Delhi alumni.

At Ambience Mall in Gurugram, the “We Love Summer” camp combined storytelling sessions, STEM activities, sports and theatre games. Children participated enthusiastically in block-building exercises and creative workshops.

“Summer camps today are not just about keeping children occupied. Parents want them to explore interests, socialise and develop skills beyond academics,” an organiser said. At NIFT Delhi’s “Design Lab 2026”, teenagers experimented with textile printing, knitting and sustainable fashion through interactive workshops focused on creativity and innovation.

Parents said such camps have become increasingly important during summers, helping children stay active.

This story has been written by Jahanvi Khurana.