Climate education boosts career interest in young Indians: Cambridge

Climate education could be influencing how young Indians view their future academic and career choices, with students increasingly linking climate action to fields such as sustainability, technology, engineering and environmental policy, according to an independent study by researchers at the University of Cambridge.

The study evaluated the Cambridge Climate Quest programme among around 1,200 students across 18 schools in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Researchers used quantitative and qualitative methods to assess changes in students' understanding of and engagement with climate issues.

Interest in climate change rose from approximately 40% before the programme to 61.2% after its completion. The largest increase was recorded among students who initially showed the least interest in the subject.

Nearly six in 10 students, or 58.9%, said they felt motivated to take climate-positive action. Measures identified by students included reducing energy consumption, avoiding single-use plastics, planting trees, recycling and raising awareness in their communities.

The study also found that students preferred climate education that provided practical knowledge rather than fear-driven messaging. They wanted opportunities to participate in projects, field visits and community-based activities.

Students increasingly connected climate learning with higher education and employment, expressing interest in areas including sustainability, climate technology, environmental policy, engineering, sustainable business and innovation.

Professor Nidhi Singal, Faculty of Education, University of Cambridge, said, “Students were not viewing climate change only through an environmental lens; they were connecting it to public health, social justice, equity, technology, innovation and future careers.”

The researchers said the findings indicate that climate literacy could be treated as a foundational future skill rather than a niche environmental topic. Students also called for reliable climate information and clearer links between climate education, higher education and career opportunities.