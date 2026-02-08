Clearing the air: Non-smoker lung cancer on the rise

A major concern has been raised that air pollution, especially fine particles, penetrates deep into our lung tissue, which leads to chronic inflammation and genetic damage over years of exposure. According to the World Health Organization, 3.2 million premature deaths have been linked to household air pollution. The rising number in lung health has been seen largely in women and children.

Certain subtypes of lung cancer, particularly adenocarcinoma, are now more common in non-smokers, mostly in women, including most non-smoker cases in the Indian population. A recent study in Europe found that women who regularly use cleaning products such as air fragrances, chemical cleaners, and household sprays have experienced a decline in their lung function, which is seen to be equivalent to smoking 10 to 20 cigarettes a day. To avoid this, opt for liquid-based wipes, as they do not release fewer airborne particles. Use organic and natural cleaners, such as baking soda, lemon, and vinegar.

Why non-smokers are at risk

Air pollution: Chronic exposure to outdoor pollutants, especially in urban cities with high AQI, increases lung cancer risk for healthy people. Crop burning in northern India significantly worsens air quality and adds to the burden of fine particulate pollution (PM2.5). Although it’s one part of a larger pollution problem, repeated exposure to this kind of pollution damages lungs and contributes to long-term risks such as chronic respiratory disease and cancer.

Indoor air pollution: In many rural and urban households, cooking with biomass fuels like wood, coal, or dung releases carcinogens that can damage lungs over time. Household cleaning products contain components such as ammonia, bleach, synthetic fragrances, and formaldehyde. These release volatile organic compounds and fine particles such as PM2.5 and PM10, which penetrate the lung.