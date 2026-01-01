'Clear policy framework, assured offtake demand to accelerate decentralised bio-CNG'

He added that policy support, carbon credits, and ESG-linked financing are important for bankability, but stressed that plant reliability and execution quality will ultimately determine long-term viability, especially as bio-CNG continues to play a role in hard-to-electrify sectors such as heavy transport and industry.



"India has a robust proof of concept in the biomass power segment, in which the country has been able to utilise agricultural waste for the production of power through the use of long-term PPAs, having the ability to integrate with the national power grid and decentralised feedstock sourcing for an extended period of time," Bansal said.



Utkarsh Gupta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gruner Renewables, said decentralised green CNG plants directly support India's circular economy goals.



"Green CNG plants play a critical role in India's clean-energy transition by closing the loop between waste management, energy generation, and agriculture," he said.



"They convert agricultural residue, organic waste, and manure into clean transport fuel, transforming what were traditionally environmental liabilities into productive assets."



Gupta said decentralised deployment could also deliver measurable air-quality gains, especially in pollution-hit regions.



"Large-scale adoption of bio-CNG can have a direct and measurable impact on air quality, especially in regions such as Delhi-NCR," he said, adding that it helps curb the open burning of agricultural and organic waste.

