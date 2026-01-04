Cleantech must lead India’s national manufacturing mission

In her Budget 2025 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of the National Manufacturing Mission, a timely move to accelerate India’s industrial resurgence and advance the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

As the government now moves to implement this ambitious agenda, it must recognise that cleantech manufacturing is not just one of many sectors; it is the one that can lead the way.

This momentum has only grown after COP30 in Belém and the Johannesburg G20 Summit, both of which underscored that global industrial competitiveness will now hinge on clean energy supply chains, resilient manufacturing ecosystems and diversified critical mineral partnerships.