Cleanliness worker from Secunderabad turns teacher in the evening

HYDERABAD: In an inspiring example of dedication and compassion, a GHMC sanitation worker from Secunderabad has captured the attention and appreciation of the general public as well as Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi for her extraordinary service to society.
Sravanti from Bholakpur, who sweeps city streets every morning, transforms into a teacher for underprivileged children every evening — proving that true service goes far beyond job descriptions.
For the past 10 years, Sravanti has been serving as a GHMC sanitation worker. Despite losing her husband to a sudden heart attack, she continued to shoulder the responsibility of raising her two children.
Four years ago, motivated by a speaker’s message that “education should benefit not just us but many others,” she began offering free tuition to poor students in her locality. Every day from 5 pm to 7.30 pm, she teaches children from nursery to
Class 6 and has already helped hundreds of students through her selfless initiative.
Sravanti said she was inspired by the belief that “knowledge becomes meaningful only when it benefits others.” Motivated by this thought, she started offering free tuition classes to economically weaker children in her neighbourhood.
Moved by her commitment, the Mayor posted on her official X handle on Tuesday, stating: “Salute to the spirit of our GHMC sanitation worker who cleans our streets in the morning and transforms into a teacher for needy children in the evenings.
Her service and humanity are truly priceless. A shining example of hard work, compassion and commitment to community upliftment. Proud of such unsung heroes in our GHMC family. GHMC will continue to support and empower these real-life champions.”
GHMC acknowledges Sravanti’s efforts as a beacon of hope and humanity, reaffirming its commitment to supporting employees who contribute to community development beyond their official duties.
The story is reported by S Bachan Jeet Singh of The New Indian Express.