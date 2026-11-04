CLAT 2027: Application correction window open till November 10

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has opened the application correction window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027, allowing candidates to update their test location preferences and make corrections to certain details in their application forms.
According to an official notification issued on November 3, candidates can update their test location preferences on the CLAT 2027 application portal until 11:59 pm on November 10, 2026. Requests for changes to test locations will not be accepted after the deadline.
Candidates who wish to modify their test location preferences must log in to their CLAT 2027 account on the official website and click on the 'Edit Application' button.
They must then navigate to the 'Preferences' tab, review their test location preferences and make the necessary changes.
After updating the preferences, candidates must click the 'Next' button to proceed to the 'Reservation' tab, scroll down and agree to the declaration before clicking on 'Submit Form'.
The Consortium has also advised candidates to review other details mentioned in their application forms, including their name, date of birth, programme applied for (UG/PG) and reservation eligibility. Candidates can verify these details by logging into their accounts and clicking on the 'Print Application' button.
If any corrections are required, candidates must click on 'Edit Application', make the necessary changes, review the complete application form and submit it again.
For assistance, candidates can contact the Consortium through email at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or call 080-47162020. The helpline is available Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 5 pm.