CLAT 2027: Application correction window open till November 10

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has opened the application correction window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027, allowing candidates to update their test location preferences and make corrections to certain details in their application forms.

According to an official notification issued on November 3, candidates can update their test location preferences on the CLAT 2027 application portal until 11:59 pm on November 10, 2026. Requests for changes to test locations will not be accepted after the deadline.