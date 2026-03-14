Class X Marathi paper video: Probe absolves students seen in viral clip, holds teacher responsible
Pune: A probe by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education into a video showing two Class VI students allegedly helping a teacher check Class X Marathi answer sheets at a school in Satara has held that the two were only drawing lines on the blank pages.
It, however, held teacher Vaibhav Shende guilty of handing over answer sheets to unauthorised persons, resulting in seizure of his remuneration for the assignment.
The incident occurred at Uttareshwar High School in Vidani village in Phaltan, some 100 kilometres from here, following which the Kolhapur Divisional Board of MSBSHSE began a probe. In the viral video, two schoolgirls are seen handling answer sheets along with a teacher.
"Our investigation has revealed the two Class VI students were asked to draw lines on the blank pages of the answer sheets. Our team visited the school today and found out that the two students did not assess papers," Kolhapur Divisional Board chairperson Rajesh Kshirsagar.
"Teacher Vaibhav Shende was at fault for handing over the answer sheets to unauthorised persons. He has admitted that he handed over the papers to the girls without authorisation. He is guilty of violating confidentiality," Kshirsagar informed.
Since he violated confidentiality, the entire remuneration paid to him for evaluating the papers has been seized, the official added.
The concerned school has been asked to take appropriate action against Shende under Maharashtra Employees of Private Schools (Conditions of Service) Rules 1981, Kshirsagar said.
"Shende had evaluated 125 Marathi answer sheets. All the papers given to him have been taken back and will be reassessed," he said.
Earlier in the day, Kshirsagar had explained that students appearing for examinations are expected to draw cross lines on blank pages so that no one can write on them later.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.