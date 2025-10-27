Class VI student force to drink liquor by seniors in school in Odisha's Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A Class VI student landed in hospital after being allegedly forced to drink country liquor by his seniors on the premises of a government school in Aska block of Ganjam district on Saturday.

The victim is a 11-year-old student of the government primary school at Pudugeswarpalli village.

Sources said of the five teachers posted in the school, three were absent as they had gone to attend Suravi programme.

Taking advantage of their absence, some Class VIII students allegedly caught hold of the victim and allegedly forced him to consume liquor.