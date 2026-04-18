Class 7 student’s birdwatching project catalogues 84 species on campus

KASARGOD: Neharika D, 13 is busy this summer. All children perhaps are, enjoying their vacations. So what makes Neharika’s vacation special? Well, she is documenting the butterflies around her home at Darbethadka in Kasaragod district. Little Neharika, in fact, is popular among the bird watchers of Kasaragod, having acted as the Young Mentor at ‘Birdathon 2025’ in Kannur. She can identify over 180 birds, both residents and migrating, a knowledge she has picked up since Class 4.

As a Class 7 student of St Bartholomea’s Aided Senior Basic School (ASBS) in Bela, she recently published a book titled ‘Birds - The Hidden World in Our Campus’, a 45-page guide with pictures and names of birds. For nearly a year, she roamed her school – a sprawling six-acre campus – carrying her camera and notebooks, documenting every bird she stumbled on. Neharika documented 84 birds on her campus.

Her book also narrates her methodology, a lucid narrative on how she used to go to school early in the morning.

“I went birding in the early mornings on the first and third Saturdays of every month and explored the nocturnal bird-life during night birding sessions on the fourth Saturday,” Neharika says in her book.

Between November 2024 and September 2025, she observed how the birds behaved on her campus. November felt like an opening to the world of birds post monsoon. Between December and January, the winter set in and the birds stayed longer on branches, she notes. Neharika started noticing not just birds but recognising their sounds and behaviour as well.

When February and March arrived, the birds started building nests and behaving territorial.

By summer, their activities became shorter and were observed around watering holes. When the monsoon arrived, the campus turned green again with more insects.