Class 7 boy assaulted by three seniors in TN social justice hostel; dismissed

RAMANATHAPURAM: Three class 12 students who were staying in the government-run social justice students' hostel at Sethupathi Nagar in the district have been dismissed from the facility after they attacked a class 7 boy and circulated the video of the incident online recently. A total of 63 students from different communities are staying in the hostel and attending classes in nearby schools.

According to sources, on the night of November 10, a class 7 student allegedly tore the record book of a class 12 student. Infuriated, three class 12 boys reportedly attacked him.