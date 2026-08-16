How class 5 student Manvith averted a major accident at Dakshina Karnataka School

Mangaluru: At an age when most children are still learning to respond to emergencies, Manvith knew exactly what to do. A Class 5 student at a Government Higher Primary School in Dakshina Kannada district presense of mind set an example how students must react to an emergency situation after a mid-day meal worker's finger got caught in an electric grating machine.
The incident occurred on August 12 at Narikombu when the Akshara Dasoha (mid-day meal) worker was operating the machine, and her finger got caught in it. She cried out for help, prompting students and others nearby to rush to her aid, an official said to PTI.
According to education department officials, class 5 student Manvith, who was playing on the school premises, responded to the cries and become a saviour. Manvith rushed to the machine and switched off the power supply, preventing the worker from suffering further injury.
School Development and Monitoring Committee president Ravi Anchan and its members praised Manvith for his quick thinking. Akshara Dasoha Assistant Director Nonayya Naik, and Cluster Resource Person Jyothi also visited the school and commended him.
Taking to social media platform X, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, "May Manwith's humanitarian concern, courage, and time-consciousness serve as an example to all. I wish that the boy's future be bright, that he grow into an exemplary citizen who always works for the welfare of society."
He congratulated Manvith for saving the kitchen staff member from danger, saying that when the Akshara Dasoha staff member cried out in pain, the boy immediately realised the seriousness of the situation and switched off the power supply, thereby averting a major accident.
"Manvith's alertness and right decision at a crucial moment saved the staff member's finger. His compassion, courage and presence of mind should serve as an example to everyone," he said.
Shivakumar wished the boy a bright future and hoped that he would grow up to be a responsible citizen who always responds to the needs of society and brings pride to the state.
With inputs of PTI