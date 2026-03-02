Tamil Nadu Class 12 examinations kick off today with massive turnout

Chennai: Tamil Nadu State Board (DGE) Exams for 2026 commenced in Tamil Nadu on Monday, with students appearing for their first board exam across various centres in the city.



The Plus Two (Class 12) public examinations will continue until the 26th of this month. On the first day, examinations for language papers, including Tamil, are being conducted. A total of 8,27,475 students are appearing for the exam at 3,412 examination centres set up across the state.



At the Government Higher Secondary School in the Arumbakkam area of Chennai, students arrived early in the morning, accompanied by their parents and teachers. School authorities made necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth and orderly conduct of the examinations.