Class 11, 12 supplementary exam revaluation opens August 14

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has declared that candidates who appeared for the June/July Classes 12 and 11 arrear supplementary examinations and had applied for copies of their answer sheets can download the scanned copies online from August 13.

Candidates can go to www.dge.tn.gov.in to download the scanned copies. They must provide their registration number and date of birth to download scanned copies of the answer sheets for the applied subjects.

Candidates who wish to apply for revaluation or retotalling should go to the same DGE website and download the prescribed application form. The completed application should be prepared in two copies and submitted between 11 am on August 14 and 5 pm on August 17.

As August 15 and 16 are government holidays, they are excluded from the application period.

Applications should be submitted to the respective district assistant at the DGE office. In Tenkasi, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Mayiladuthurai and Chengalpattu districts, applications should instead be submitted at the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) office.

The fee for revaluation is Rs 505 per subject. For retotalling, the fee is Rs 305 for Biology and Rs 205 per subject for all other subjects.

Candidates requiring clarification regarding downloading answer sheet copies or applying for retotalling or revaluation can contact the Directorate through 9498383075 or 9498383076.