Class 10 students of Telangana face a 42-character name limit on SSC forms

NIZAMABAD: What’s in a name? In Telangana, for a Class 10 student, the answer is less than 42 characters, not one more.

This arbitrary limit, hidden in the fine print of the SSC examination form, has collided with the reality of modern identity, where Aadhaar and birth certificates grant the freedom of limitless characters, leaving many students forced to legally shrink their identities to fit a digital box.

Birth certificates and Aadhaar cards allow names of any length. But when students reach Class 10, the SSC application accepts only names within a 42-character limit. Parents say they were never warned of this restriction at the time of school admissions, even though Aadhaar details are used to fill out the forms.