Class 10 student to get free spinal cord surgery after collector's intervention in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A Class 10 student of a government school in Madukkarai taluk, who is suffering from a spinal cord issue, will soon undergo surgery at a private hospital in Coimbatore after the district collector’s intervention.

S Surjith (14), a student at Kurumbampalayam Government School in Madukkarai taluk, has been suffering from spinal cord curvature disorder (scoliosis) and cannot sit for long hours in the classroom.