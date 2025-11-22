Class 10 student dies by suicide: Delhi police question 4 classmates, teachers to be brought in today

Delhi Police on Friday questioned four Class 10 students after their classmate jumped to his death from the Rajendra Place metro station on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased boy’s father filed a complaint naming the school headmistress and three teachers, following which an FIR was registered. Police said the four classmates were asked whether they knew about any problems the boy was facing.

“We will question the headmistress and three teachers, who are named in the FIR, on Saturday. We have also preserved the CCTV footage of the school as well as other areas, including the metro premises, where the boy had gone that day. We have already spoken to the family members,” a police officer said.

The headmistress and the three teachers were placed under suspension on Thursday, soon after the FIR was lodged.

Boy left note alleging prolonged harassment by teachers

The 15-year-old student jumped from the metro station platform onto the main road at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday, and was declared dead at the hospital.

He had left behind a note alleging prolonged harassment by the teachers. On Thursday, the student’s well-wishers held an angry protest outside the school, demanding strict action against the staff.

NHRC takes cognisance, seeks report within 10 days

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the District Magistrate and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Delhi), directing them to investigate the matter and submit an action-taken report within ten days.