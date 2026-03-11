Class 10 public exams to begin today in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Chennai: The Class 10 public examinations for students studying under the State syllabus in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will begin on Wednesday and continue until April 6.

The examinations are considered a crucial academic milestone for school students across the two regions.

According to officials of the School Education Department, a total of 9,09,397 candidates are set to appear for the examinations this year. This includes 8,82,806 students from 12,467 schools functioning under the State syllabus in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.