Class 10 Navodaya student dies by suicide; parents allege harassment, PAAP demands probe

NELLORE: A Class 10 student, identified as Praneetha, died by suicide late Tuesday night by hanging herself from the staircase grills inside Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (PM SHRI JNV) at Krishnapuram, in Nellore.

Atmakur CI Gangadhar rushed to the campus and conducted a preliminary inquiry.

Police shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem. Soon after the incident, the girl’s parents, relatives, fellow students and members of various educational organisations staged a protest in front of the school, expressing anger and grief.