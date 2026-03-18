Class 10 Board exams: K'taka Minister urges students, parents not to worry about paper leak rumours

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa on Wednesday appealed to students and parents not to worry about rumours of question paper leaks on social media as the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Class 10 board examinations commenced.

In a statement, Minister Madhu Bangarappa said, “Every day, question papers are sent to the examination centres under police protection. Parents are advised not to bother about social media reports regarding question paper leaks and instead encourage their children to focus on their exam preparations.”

“The parents and students are hereby asked not to be misled by rumours and lures circulating on social media. In coordination with respective districts, elaborate arrangements have been made to conduct the board examinations in a systematic manner,” he stated.