Class 10 board exams in Bihar see chaotic first day

Patna: Chaos erupted at an examination centre in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on the first day of the annual Class 10 (matriculation) examination, triggering panic and raising questions over crowd management and preparedness.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at a centre located at the District Magistrate’s Field, where several late-arriving candidates were denied entry after the gates were closed as per official instructions. The examinations began across the district under the supervision of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

According to sources, confusion and anxiety escalated when many students reached the venue after the scheduled reporting time. In the ensuing commotion, some candidates were allegedly seen climbing over the gates and boundary walls in a desperate attempt to appear for the examination.