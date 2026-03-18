Class 10 Board exams begin across Karnataka; 8.65 lakh students appear

"Face the examination with confidence after making proper preparation. Write your exams with patience and courage. Remember that this is just one step in the path towards your future success," he stated.

Kumaraswamy further said, "My best wishes to all of you, dear children."

Statewide SSLC examinations will be held from March 18 to April 2.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated, “I extend my wishes on behalf of the government and personally to the total 8,65,988 students who are appearing for the SSLC examinations starting tomorrow. Students should face the exams without any anxiety or fear."