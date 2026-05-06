Students injured as ABVP, left-leaning groups face off at University of Hyderabad

The conflict began over the staging of Holi (1969), a play by Marathi writer Mahesh Elkunchwar, as part of an academic exercise for students of the Theatre department. It was reported that members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) objected to the play, alleging that it contained content offensive to religious beliefs. The play was organised by students associated with the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Ambedkar Students Association (ASA).