Students injured as ABVP, left-leaning groups face off at University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A conflict broke out between student groups at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday night during a theatre performance, leaving several students injured.
The conflict began over the staging of Holi (1969), a play by Marathi writer Mahesh Elkunchwar, as part of an academic exercise for students of the Theatre department. It was reported that members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) objected to the play, alleging that it contained content offensive to religious beliefs. The play was organised by students associated with the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Ambedkar Students Association (ASA).
According to a few students, protests intensified when both sides assembled near GB Hall, the venue, and verbal disagreements and slogan-shouting soon escalated into physical violence. Some students reportedly hurled objects, resulting in minor injuries. The situation was brought under control by campus security personnel and university authorities.
Meanwhile, the SFI unit condemned the attack on “academic freedom and democratic values” on the campus and demanded the arrest of ABVP students responsible for the violence.
Similarly, the ABVP Hyderabad Central University (HCU) unit strongly condemned the incident, stating that the drama insulted and defamed the Hindu community.