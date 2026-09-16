Student from DU's Satyawati College clash; vehicles damaged

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): A clash broke out between two groups of students from Delhi University's Satyawati College near Wazirpur Village in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area on Tuesday, leaving two vehicles damaged, police said.

According to Delhi Police, the altercation involved two 19-year-old students of Satyawati College, identified as Ansh and Bhavishya Chaudhary.

Following the incident, police teams rushed to the location and found two vehicles damaged at the site. Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were called in to inspect the area and gather forensic evidence from the scene.

"On September 15, 2026, a quarrel took place near Wazirpur Village, Bharat Nagar, involving two students of Satyawati College, Ansh (19) and Bhavishya Chaudhary (19). Two vehicles were also found damaged at the spot, which was inspected by the Crime Team and FSL Team," Delhi Police said in a statement.

Police added that necessary legal action is being initiated as per law based on the Medico-Legal Cases (MLCs) and preliminary enquiry. Further details regarding the clash are awaited.

Earlier, A youth was killed, and another sustained serious injuries after they were stabbed outside a liquor shop in the Kanhaiya Nagar area under the Keshav Puram police station in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

According to police officials, one of the youths succumbed to his injuries, while the other was critically wounded.

The injured youth was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment.

The accused fled the scene immediately following the assault.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and launched an investigation.

(ANI)