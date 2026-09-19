Claims of five lakh stalled recruitment vacancies in Madhya Pradesh face factual challenges

Gandhi had said that in all recruitment drives conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission over the past eight years, 13 per cent of the posts were kept on hold, resulting in 4.87 lakh posts remaining pending. The claim does not stand scrutiny. The 87:13 formula, under which 87 per cent of vacancies were filled while 13 per cent were kept in abeyance, has not been in operation for eight years, it said.