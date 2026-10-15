CJP's Dipke alleges police crackdown on October 10 protests was "only intended to save one man"

Referring to CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka's judicial custody, he said: "You have even called unfurling the Tricolour a violation of law. Just for Gyanesh Kumar? You have brought Delhi to a standstill, turned the city into a border, like the India-Pakistan border. You have called in all the forces to Delhi...All this for one Gyanesh Kumar? Why is Gyanesh Kumar so important to Narendra Modi? If he is not helping the (BJP) to win elections, why is Narendra Modi providing him with so much protection?"